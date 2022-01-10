Daily infections below 4,000 for 4th day amid tightened distancing rules

Employees from the tourism industry stage a rally in Jongno, central Seoul, for financial support from the government on Sunday, amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the fourth straight day Monday amid tightened distancing rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The country added 3,007 new COVID-19 infections, including 2,768 local infections, raising the total caseload to 667,390, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



South Korea reported 34 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,071, the KDCA added. The fatality rate was 0.91 percent.



The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stood at 786, staying below 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day.



In November, the government eased antivirus restrictions as part of efforts to return to normalcy in phases under the "living with COVID-19" scheme.



Daily cases, however, soared to a record high of 7,848 on Dec. 15, prompting the government to reimpose a set of revised virus restrictions until Jan. 2 and later extend them until Jan. 16.



The restrictions include a four-person cap on private gatherings across the nation and a 9 p.m. business hour curfew on cafes and restaurants.



South Korea plans to bring in antiviral COVID-19 treatment pills this week, vowing to make sure they are used as swiftly as possible.



The KDCA said 43.03 million people, or 83.9 percent of the country's 52 million population, have been fully vaccinated, and 21 million, or 41 percent, have received booster shots.



The number of cases from overseas came to 239, raising the total caseload to 19,137. (Yonhap)