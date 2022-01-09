 Back To Top
Entertainment

Oh Young-soo bags trophy at Golden Globes

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 10, 2022 - 11:16       Updated : Jan 10, 2022 - 11:23
Oh Young-soo (Netflix)
Oh Young-soo (Netflix)
Oh Young-soo of “Squid Game” won the best supporting actor in television category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, held Monday, Korean time.

Referred to as Player 001, Oh played an ordinary old man Oh Il-nam, who wished to have fun before his death, in the global sensation “Squid Game.”

The 79-year-old actor was nominated for the best supporting actor prize along with Brett Goldstein of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and Kieran Culkin of HBO‘s “Succession.”

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
