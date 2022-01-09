 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jan 10, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Jan 10, 2022 - 10:00

The percentage of Americans who identify as Christian dropped 15 percentage points over the past 14 years, while those who consider themselves religiously unaffiliated increased by 14 percentage points, a Pew study released indicates.

Pew‘s National Public Opinion Reference Survey found that the majority of Americans - 63 percent - consider themselves Christian, down from 78 percent in 2007. Meanwhile, 29 percent of adults list their religion as “none,” meaning they consider themselves atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.” That figure has increased since 2007, when 16 percent said they have no religion.

Six percent of Americans identify with other religions, up from 5 percent in 2007.

With the growing shift away from Christianity and toward no particular religion, Christians outnumber the latter by 2-to-1, down from 5-to-1 in 2007. (UPI)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
