[CES 2022] Hyundai Mobis to focus on enhancing software power

LAS VEGAS -- Software development is no longer a priority for only IT companies, but also for carmakers.“The car industry itself is transitioning from being manufacturing-based to digital-based, meaning that software is becoming important than ever. Hyundai Mobis is trying to combine the mechanical strength it has with software to provide a better service,” said Cheon Jae-seung, head of the Fundamental and Advanced Lab of Hyundai Mobis, speaking to reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor Group’s auto parts maker, is currently focusing on research and development to enhance its software power, instead of profitability.From edge computing to cloud connectivity, Hyundai Mobis is trying to expand its software development.“Autonomous driving requires a software to perceive and manipulate data. We are trying to focus on the data perception part of software,” Cheon said.Hyundai Mobis is currently investing in Yandex, a Russian IT firm that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning, and Velodyne, the world’s leading lidar (light detection and ranging) company.“To Yandex, we are providing sensors needed for autonomous driving. We developed the hardware and Yandex is providing the software. With Velodyne, we are working on enhancing our sensors to meet the demands of the global market.”The company has successfully implemented its autonomous driving technology, and notably autonomous parking in the soon-to-be-released G90 model.In regards to Hyundai Mobis’ future mobility concept car, M.Vision POP that was exhibited at CES, Cheon said they are aiming to make them navigate on the roads after five years.“We are developing M.Vision Pop as a Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV). It will be equipped with our e-Corner module,” Cheon added.The e-Corner module is an advanced electronics wheel that is capable of acceleration, braking, steering and suspension.“Using the e-Corner modules on electric cars would mean there is more space on the car’s body to either put a larger battery for enhanced long-range driving or to use that extra space to turn it into a vehicle for logistics use,” Cheon said.By Hong Yoo, Korea Herald correspondent