Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering win orders to build giant chemical complex in Indonesia

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 9, 2022 - 14:32       Updated : Jan 9, 2022 - 14:32

Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. and Hyundai Engineering Co. said Sunday they have signed $2.39 billion deals to construct a giant petrochemical complex in Indonesia.

Under separate deals with Lotte Chemical Corp., Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering will build the complex in Cilegon, a coastal industrial city about 90 kilometers northwest of Jakarta, by 2025.

Lotte E&C's stake is $1.63 billion while Hyundai Engineering's stake is $757 million.

The complex will have an annual capacity to produce 1 million tons of ethylene, 520,000 tons of propylene, 250,000 tons of polypropylene and 140,000 tons of butadiene, according to Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering.

The deals are part of Lotte Chemical's $3.9 billion project to build the petrochemical complex in the Southeast Asian country.

Lotte Chemical and Lotte E&C are units of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group while Hyundai Engineering is a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group. (Yonhap)

