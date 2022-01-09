Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering win orders to build giant chemical complex in Indonesia

(Lotte Engineering & Construction Co.)

Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. and Hyundai Engineering Co. said Sunday they have signed $2.39 billion deals to construct a giant petrochemical complex in Indonesia.



Under separate deals with Lotte Chemical Corp., Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering will build the complex in Cilegon, a coastal industrial city about 90 kilometers northwest of Jakarta, by 2025.



Lotte E&C's stake is $1.63 billion while Hyundai Engineering's stake is $757 million.



The complex will have an annual capacity to produce 1 million tons of ethylene, 520,000 tons of propylene, 250,000 tons of polypropylene and 140,000 tons of butadiene, according to Lotte E&C and Hyundai Engineering.



The deals are part of Lotte Chemical's $3.9 billion project to build the petrochemical complex in the Southeast Asian country.



Lotte Chemical and Lotte E&C are units of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group while Hyundai Engineering is a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group. (Yonhap)