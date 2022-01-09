BTS, IU win top prizes at 36th Golden Disc Awards

K-pop superstar BTS delivers its acceptance speech through a video message after winning album of the year at the 36th Golden Disc Awards, Saturday. (Screen capture of Golden Disc Awards ceremony broadcast)

BTS and IU won the top prizes Saturday at the 36th Golden Disc Awards, the annual South Korean event that honors achievements in the local music industry.



BTS took home album of the year award at a ceremony at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome for its album “Be,” which was released in November 2020. It was the fifth consecutive year that the group won the top honor in the album category.



The group also won three additional awards, including the Seezn most popular artist award, digital song and best album. BTS did not attend the ceremony as the members are on a long-term break. Instead, the boy band appeared in a video message and thanked its fans.



“‘Be’ was an album through which we aimed to deliver a message of hope to those suffering due to COVID-19, but we have instead received a lot of comfort from many others. We’d like to share this honor with Army, who always support us,” BTS leader RM said during the acceptance speech. Army refers to BTS fans.



IU also had a big night, grabbing the top award in the digital song division with her hit “Celebrity,” which was released in March last year. It marked the singer’s second consecutive year winning digital song of the year. She also received awards for digital song and best album.





Singer IU poses for photos at the 36th Golden Disc Awards’ red carpet event held at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, Saturday. (Golden Disc Awards)