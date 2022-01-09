Mother of late student activist dies at 82

In this file photo from Jun. 9, 2021, Bae Eun-sim, mother of the late student activist Lee Han-yeol, speaks at an event at Yonsei University in Seoul marking the 34th anniversary of her son's death. (Yonhap)

Bae Eun-sim, the mother of a late student activist whose death became a symbol of South Korea's pro-democracy movement in 1987, passed away on Sunday. She was 82.



Bae had recently been hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction and was discharged Saturday. She died at Chosun University Hospital in the southwestern city of Gwangju after collapsing on Sunday.



Bae's son, Yonsei University student activist Lee Han-yeol, died on July 5, 1987, weeks after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by riot police during a rally on his campus in Seoul.



His death sparked wider protests against the iron-fisted rule of President Chun Doo-hwan. The general-turned-strongman seized power through a 1979 military coup and ruthlessly quelled a pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul.



The protests eventually led to the restoration of the direct presidential election system, a decisive turning point in South Korea's democratization.



Chun's longtime friend, Roh Tae-woo, won the election in December 1987. Roh was South Korea's last general-turned-president. Chun and Roh died last year. (Yonhap)