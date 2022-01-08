 Back To Top
National

Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2022 - 14:28       Updated : Jan 8, 2022 - 14:28
South Korean President Moon Jae-in pays respect to three firefighters who died while battling a fire, during a send-off ceremony held in Pyeongtaek, Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Saturday attended the send-off ceremony for three firefighters killed in a warehouse blaze earlier this week, expressing his sympathy to the bereaved families.

On Wednesday, the fire broke out at a seven-story warehouse in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. The victims were unaccounted for on Thursday morning, and their bodies were recovered later.

"Moon expressed condolences to each member of the bereaved families, saying he wishes to deliver consolation on behalf of South Koreans," a presidential spokesperson said in a statement.

Moon also asked Fire Commissioner Lee Heung-Gyo to make an effort to prevent the possible recurrence of similar incidents, according to the official.

Last year, a firefighter was killed after being trapped in a fire that tore through a Coupang Inc. warehouse in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

On Friday, Moon said that he "prays for the repose of the three firefighters who died while facing the flames with thorough responsibility and courage," in a message delivered to the families.

The three firefighters were 50-year-old Lee Hyeong-seok, 31-year-old Park Su-dong and 25-year-old Cho Wu-chan. They worked at a rescue team at Songtan fire station in Pyeongtaek.

They will be laid to rest at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon. (Yonhap)
