S. Korea calls for restoration of peace amid unrest in Kazakhstan

Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry on Saturday expressed hope for the restoration of peace in Kazakhstan, which has been engulfed by anti-government protests over the past week.



Kazakhs have taken to the streets since Sunday in protest over inflation, which reportedly left dozens dead and more injured as the authorities seek to quell demonstrations.



"It is regrettable that the protests from major cities of Kazakhstan, including Almaty and Nur-Sultan, have led to casualties," the ministry said in a statement. "We hope that acts of violence will come to an end while social order and stability are restored promptly."



The ministry added no casualties were reported among South Korean nationals in Kazakhstan.



The ministry said South Korea will closely monitor political situations in Kazakhstan and take measures for the safety of South Koreans in the country. (Yonhap)