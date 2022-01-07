[Today's K-pop] Stray Kids to host 2nd fan meeting next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids will meet fans at in-person events on Feb. 12 and 13, announced label JYP Entertainment on Friday.



The band announced its plan for 2022 and the fan meetings will be the first to be realized. It will be the second official fan meetings for the eight-member act and will be held in southern Seoul under the title “SKZ’s Chocolate Factory.” In the poster that came with the news, the bandmates went for candy-colored sweetness.



The band hit a career high last year with its second full-length album “NoEasy” and focus track “Thunderous” entering seven Billboard tallies and the song topping worldwide iTunes songs chart upon release. The LP sold over 1.1 million copies, making it the first million-selling album from its label.



In 2022, according to the yearlong plan, the group will release two albums and hold its second international tour. A reality show and a pop-up store also are on the way.



Enhypen ranks No. 2 on Oricon’s yearly chart





(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen came in No. 2 by sales in the artist category on Oricon’s yearly ranking for 2021 that was announced Friday.



The tally is based on the total sales amount of singles, albums, streaming and music DVDs from Dec. 28, 2020 to Dec. 20, 2021.



The rookie band’s Japan debut single “Border: Hakanai” as well as second EP “Border: Carnival” and first LP “Dimension: Dilemma” swept across Oricon’s daily and weekly single and album charts. The single earned the septet gold disc platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.



Last month, the boy band appeared on a string of Japanese year-end programs and sang the main theme song for a TV drama in Japan.



On Monday, the group will fully unveil the repackaged 1st LP, now dubbed, “Dimension: Answer.”



Eric Nam returns with 2nd LP





(Credit: Eric Nam Company)



Eric Nam released his second full album, “There and Back Again,” Friday on all major music platforms. Physical albums will follow soon.



This is the first album since Eric Nam established his own firm in the US.



“A lot happened since I debuted in Korea and returned to the US and carved out a spot on my own. The album contains the 10-year journey and my feelings candidly,” he said.



The LP consists of seven tracks, including two singles -- “I Don’t Know You Anymore” and “Any Other Way” -- that were dropped in advance last year. The main track is “Lost on Me,” and the musician explained that he wanted to make music that showed him as a singer-songwriter without any prejudice.



From Jan. 24, the musical artist will kick off a tour taking him to 51 cities.



April’s Lee Naeun cleared of bullying rumor





(Credit: DSP Media)