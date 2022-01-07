Moon calls for close cooperation with USFK to curb spread of COVID-19 at US bases

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting via video links at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Friday ordered aides to closely cooperate with US troops stationed in South Korea to curb the spread of COVID-19 at US military bases here.



Moon also instructed aides to come up with enhanced antivirus measures for citizens and business facilities near US military bases, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.



According to a recent report by the Stars and Stripes, the US military's news organization, US Forces Korea counted 467 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Dec. 27 last year.



It marked the highest number of infections reported by US Forces Korea since the pandemic began, the report said. (Yonhap)