Ahn softens on possible alliance with main opposition

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party said Thursday he “can meet” with Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee from the main opposition if Yoon made the request, showing a slight change in stance on uniting candidacies to win at the March presidential polls.
When asked if he would meet with Yoon of the People Power Party to talk about uniting forces in a televised interview, Ahn said, “when politicians say we need to meet, we can. But whether we agree (to unite candidacies) or disagree is a different story. We can just have a meal together and part ways.”
Ahn’s comments hint at his softened attitude on the idea of uniting candidacy, as the nominee previously rejected the notion several times, as such calls have been raised by some from both his party and other parties.
During the interview, Ahn also hinted that such decisions depend on the voters.
“I see a large part of the People Power Party supports the idea of uniting candidacies. But it is actually all up to the people to decide,” Ahn said.
“It is right to give the choice to the people so they can comprehensively evaluate all the candidates, on who has moral or family problems, whether they have a clear vision (for the country), and hold a perspective open to global issues, and also, have the professional capability to handle state affairs,” Ahn said.
When asked what is more important between regime change or for him to receive the spotlight as a candidate, Ahn said, “it is important that I lead the regime change.”
In the latest survey by Gallup Korea, Ahn stood at third, garnering 15 percent support, trailing the two main contenders: Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the People Power Party’s Yoon.
In the survey conducted from Tuesday to Thursday with 1,002 people participating, Lee posted 36 percent support, followed by Yoon who stood at 26 percent. For more information regarding the survey results, visit the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)