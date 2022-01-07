Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case

A 41-year-old children's gym owner arrested for murdering an employee is transferred to prosecutors on Friday, in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Police on Friday pressed murder charges against the owner of a children's sports center in Seoul on charges of sticking a 70-centimeter plastic stick into the anus of an employee and causing him to die with ruptured organs.



The 41-year-old suspect, whose identity was withheld, was arrested Sunday for killing the 20-something employee at the facility in northwestern Seoul on Dec. 31. The Seodaemun Police Station referred the suspect to the prosecution for further investigations.



Police said the victim died from organ rupture.



Investigators said they believe the suspect killed the victim after being irritated by his unspecified behavior. Based on a digital forensic analysis of his phone, police concluded the suspect did not appear to have perverse sexual tendencies.



The suspect and the victim drank together six 640-milliliter bottles of soju on the day of the incident. The suspect is also believed to have used sticks to assault the victim, according to police.



On Friday, the suspect repeatedly said "I am sorry" as he was transferred to prosecutors.



A public petition calling for the disclosure of the suspect's identity has been posted on the presidential petition website and was signed by some 43,000 people as of Friday morning. (Yonhap)