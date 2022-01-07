 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Lee leads Yoon by 10 percentage points: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 7, 2022 - 11:23       Updated : Jan 7, 2022 - 11:23
Yoon Suk-yeol (left), presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, talks with his rival Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea during an event held Monday. (Joint Press Corps)
Yoon Suk-yeol (left), presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, talks with his rival Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea during an event held Monday. (Joint Press Corps)
Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol by 10 percentage points with the election just two months away, a survey showed Friday.

Lee of the ruling Democratic Party garnered 36 percent, while Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party gained 26 percent, showed the Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 adults conducted Tuesday and Thursday.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came in third with 15 percent, marking the highest support for him in polls so far.

Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party came in fourth with 5 percent, followed by Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave with 3 percent.

The survey was conducted at a time when the main opposition party was mired in an internal feud as Yoon disbanded his campaign team for an overhaul.

Ahn is gaining popularity with young voters warming to him due to his morality while showing displeasure over the negative election campaigns by the leading candidates, analysts said.

In favorability with voters, Ahn topped with 38 percent, followed by Lee with 36 percent and Yoon with 25 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114