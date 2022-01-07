 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

S. Korea-Britain trade volume grows 33% on bilateral FTA

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 7, 2022 - 10:12       Updated : Jan 7, 2022 - 10:12
Jin Seoung-ho (L), chairman of Korea Investment Corp. (KIC), and Mike Freer, under-secretary of Britain's international trade department, pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in Seoul on Nov. 12, 2021, in this file photo provided by the KIC. (KIC)
Jin Seoung-ho (L), chairman of Korea Investment Corp. (KIC), and Mike Freer, under-secretary of Britain's international trade department, pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in Seoul on Nov. 12, 2021, in this file photo provided by the KIC. (KIC)
Trade volume between South Korea and Britain grew 33 percent for about one year after the implementation of a bilateral free trade deal, the industry ministry said Friday.

Seoul and London clinched the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) in August 2019, and the pact went into effect in January 2021 following Britain's departure from the European Union.

During the first 11 months of last year, their trade volume came to $10.6 billion, up 33 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ministry released the data during a meeting with experts earlier in the day to check the implementation of the pact.

During the meeting, the experts said the agreement has helped maintain the continuity of the two nations' economic and business activities while calling for the government's role to better update the pact.

In accordance with the deal, the two sides are required to revise the FTA within two years of its implementation to update its terms.

"We plan to launch negotiations within this year for the revision and will work on due domestic steps, such as holding public hearings without a hitch," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114