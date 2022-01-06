S. Korea to take steps to stabilize FX market if needed: official

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the Korean currency was trading at 1,200.40 won per dollar on Thursday, down 3.5 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

South Korea is ready to take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market, if needed, a senior government official said Thursday, as the Korean currency has sharply weakened against the US dollar in recent weeks.



First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the government plans to closely monitor the forex market amid the prospects for the won's further descent as the US Federal Reserve would raise its policy rate at a faster-than-expected pace.



"The government plans to step up efforts to stabilize the market if a herd behavior occurs and market volatility increases," Lee told a press briefing.



The Korean currency closed at 1,201 won per dollar, down 4.1 won from the previous session.



It marked the weakest closing since July 24, 2020, when the local currency ended at 1,201.50 per dollar.



The local currency touched the 1,200 won level versus the dollar during an intraday trading, marking the first time in about two months. The won declined 8.6 percent against the dollar last year.



The won's weakness came as minutes for the Fed's rate-setting meeting in December signaled Wednesday that the US central bank may hike the policy rate at an earlier and faster-than-expected pace amid a strong economic recovery and high inflation.



"The dollar has strengthened against the won and major currencies amid growing expectations that the Fed may hike the key interest rate," Lee said. (Yonhap)