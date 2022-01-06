 Back To Top
Business

[CES 2022] Coway introduces smart sleep and air care technology

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 15:40       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 15:42
(Coway)
(Coway)
Coway introduced its latest home appliances at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, highlighting its smart solution-embedded products such as mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets.

Under theme of “We innovate for your better life,” Coway showcased the adjustable Smart Care Air Mattress which has been applied with its patented technology. 

According to the company, its mattress can detect the user’s body pressure and sleeping position, adjusting itself to one of nine firmness levels through air cells for user’s comfort.

At its booth, the company has also displayed the Coway Noble Collection, its premium-design appliance lineup. The Noble Collection includes air purifiers and water purifiers. 

(Coway)
(Coway)
The Collection has been designed with three key elements: a design that blends into the space, optimized performance and a state-of-the-art user experience.

By focusing on the products‘ original functions, the products‘ designs harmonize with their surroundings to compliment any home’s aesthetic mood, the company said. 

“Globally, we are all spending more time in our homes than ever. This has only reinvigorated Coway’s dedication to make every consumers’ home a healthy sanctuary of relaxation and wellness,” said an official from Coway.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
