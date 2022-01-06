[CES 2022] Coway introduces smart sleep and air care technology

(Coway)

Coway introduced its latest home appliances at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, highlighting its smart solution-embedded products such as mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets.



Under theme of “We innovate for your better life,” Coway showcased the adjustable Smart Care Air Mattress which has been applied with its patented technology.



According to the company, its mattress can detect the user’s body pressure and sleeping position, adjusting itself to one of nine firmness levels through air cells for user’s comfort.



At its booth, the company has also displayed the Coway Noble Collection, its premium-design appliance lineup. The Noble Collection includes air purifiers and water purifiers.





(Coway)