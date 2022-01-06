[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents High Tea at Fairmont Very Berry



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents High Tea at Fairmont Very Berry, inspired by winter strawberries and other seasonal fruit served at the Atrium Lounge until March 13. The high tea set features a selection of desserts crafted to celebrate the aromas of strawberries, a choice of sweet beverages and a menu of savory items.



The dessert menu features seven desserts presented on a three-tier tray, including miniature pistachio sponge cakes topped with assorted berries and a cheesecake with strawberry chocolate on a base of indulgent cream cheese. Other highlights include strawberry white mousse, Black Forest choux and homemade scones.



Prices start at 75,000 won per person. For inquiries, contact (02) 3395-6000.



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates 2022 with gifts



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul is celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Tiger with a selection of discerningly curated gift sets, handpicked by master chefs and specialists and available from Cafe One on the hotel’s first floor until Jan. 26.



Chosen by the JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Culinary Team, sommeliers, culinary specialists and other experts, this year’s gift sets are arranged into six categories: beef, seafood, gourmet, liquor, JW Exclusive and JW Experience.



Additional gift set options include delicacies from the gourmet selection, such as the classic balsamic vinegar and olive oil or the handmade hanwoo beef jerky set.



The Lunar New Year Gift Sets range in price from 20,000 won to 3 million won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6756.



Sheraton Grand Incheon offers 2022 New Year’s Gift Set



Sheraton Grand Incheon, located in Songdo, Incheon, offers a special New Year’s gift set on the occasion of Seolnal. A variety of gift sets are being offered, ranging from high-end meat packages to sommelier-recommended wines, along with the hotel’s signature items.



Premium LA galbi packages range from 250,000 won to 500,000 won, and should be ordered at least three days in advance to ensure freshness. The sommelier-recommended wine set consists of a set of world-class white and red wines, with prices starting at 160,000 won. An artisanal Jeongbyeong cracker set and Sheraton towel set are also available.



The gift sets are available until Feb. 2. Reservations can be made at (032) 835-1123.



InterContinental Seoul Coex presents strawberry dessert buffet



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong has launched its traditional strawberry dessert buffet “Strawberry Avenue” at the Lobby Lounge on the ground floor of the hotel every weekend, from Friday to Sunday.



Some 40 varieties of desserts are available at the buffet, including chef-prepared special desserts and international cuisine dishes.



Prepared under the theme of “international gastronomic journey,” various international cuisines are on offer, including Vietnamese-style deep-fried chili crab, Japanese-style chicken nanban and Southeast Asian-style spicy steamed mussels.



Two sessions will operate until mid-April, from noon to 2 p.m, and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at (02) 3430-8603.

