2 firefighters dead, 1 missing in warehouse fire in Pyeongtaek

This photo provided by the Gyeonggi Province fire authorities shows smoke billowing from a warehouse fire scene in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. (Gyeonggi Province fire authorities)

Two firefighters were found dead while one remained missing at the scene of a warehouse fire Thursday as fire authorities have been trying to contain the blaze for over 12 hours, officials said.



The fire at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was first reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday.



The bodies of the deceased firefighters were found at 12:22 p.m. on the second floor of the seven-story facility. Officials were trying to locate the missing firefighter. They were believed to have been isolated due to the fast spread of the fire.



Authorities have issued a level 2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas. Five civilian workers at the scene have reportedly been evacuated. (Yonhap)