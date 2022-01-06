 Back To Top
National

Blinken condemns N. Korean missile test in phone talks with Japanese FM

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 13:24       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 13:24

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following their bilateral meeting in London, Britain May 3, 2021 during the G7 foreign ministers meeting.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's latest missile test in his telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday.

The two also discussed ways to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the state department.

"Secretary Blinken condemned the DPRK's ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defense of Japan remains ironclad," department spokesperson Ned Price said of the call in a released statement, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"They also discussed cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," it added.

North Korea announced Thursday (Seoul time) it had successfully test-fired a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile. The launch marked the North's first missile test since October.

The state department earlier condemned the missile test as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to the international community.

The Blinken-Hayashi call came one day before the two are set to virtually hold the annual US-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting, which will also involve US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. (Yonhap)

