[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yangju Snow Festival
The Yangju Snow Festival kicked off Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 13 at Jangheung Recreational Forest in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.
With an attempt to share and appreciate the beauty of snow, the festival features various programs, including ice sledding, a snow mountain, a sleigh train, an augmented reality snow experience zone, ice sculptures and more.
While admission costs 12,000 won and 15,000 won on weekdays and weekends, respectively, separate fees apply for hands-on programs.
All activities will be masked and visitors are required not to eat in event areas.
Updates can be found at www.fes-artvalley.com
.
Everland Winter Wishes
Everland Winter Wishes started Dec. 3 and will run through March 1 at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
The festival is a fantastic winter event where visitors can enjoy various attractions like T Express, Thunder Falls, Lost Valley and Safari Ride more freely than during other seasons.
The beautiful lights have a golden concept this year, and create a romantic Christmas ambience.
Carols are played all day long, with a special Christmas parade once a day at 2 p.m.
Visitors of all ages are welcome, and admission fees vary by age.
Updated information is available at www.everland.com
.
Daegwallyeong Snow Festival
The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run Jan. 21-30 in the area of the stream Songcheon in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.
The annual festival began in 1993 and has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea.
The event features beautiful snowy hills and activities for both children and adults.
Admission fees are yet to be announced.
More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net
.
Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival
The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province.
The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-hands fishing and more.
Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experiences can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave.
The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The admission fee is 7,000 won and participation fees vary for individual activities.
More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com
.
Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm
The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will run through March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event was the first lighting festival in Korea, combining the natural surroundings with splendid lights.
Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.
The lighting time is scheduled for after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.
While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)