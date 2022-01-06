Daewoo Shipbuilding wins W502b LNG ship order

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. is shown in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Dec. 1, 2021. (DSME)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a 502 billion won ($420 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Greece.



Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the LNG carriers to an unidentified shipper in Greece by November 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The company is the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders after Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in terms of 2021 orders.



Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $7.7 billion. (Yonhap)