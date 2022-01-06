 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins W502b LNG ship order

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 11:52       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 11:52
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. is shown in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Dec. 1, 2021. (DSME)
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. is shown in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Dec. 1, 2021. (DSME)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a 502 billion won ($420 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Greece.

Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the LNG carriers to an unidentified shipper in Greece by November 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders after Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in terms of 2021 orders.

Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $7.7 billion. (Yonhap)
