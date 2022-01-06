In their third year, Enhypen is ready to make 2022 big with repacked album

Boy Band Enhypen (Belift Lab)

Earlier last month, rumors floated that boy band Enhypen is putting out a new album in January, only three months after they released their first full-length album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” sending fans abuzz with excitement.



The seven-member band finally responded to the buzz by teasing a snippet of their upcoming album on Dec. 27.



Although not much has been revealed about their upcoming song and album, Enhypen triggered fans’ curiosity by releasing concept pictures and a preview clip of the song.



Enhypen‘s new album “Dimension: Answer” is about the boys questioning who they are and how they are supposed to live after stepping into a new world that connects them to desire. And in that farcical universe, the boys try to search for the right questions and answers after realizing they are in the wrong place.



Leading the album will be the title track “Blessed-Cursed,” a hip-hop track interwoven with 70s-style rock tunes. As a follow-up to their previous work, the titular track is about the boys realizing that the conditions and situations they faced in their world were not blessings but curses. The boys also go on to say that they will not confine themselves to their world, and move on to handle their own lives.



Sidetracks “Polaroid Love,” which was previewed during “2021 Enhypen [En-Connect: Companion],” the seven-piece act’s second fan meeting held in November, and “Outro: Day 2” will make up the 11-track package.



“Dimension: Dilemma,” released in December, was the group’s first LP and marks the start of a new chapter. “Dimension” bid farewell to the band’s previous “Border series,” in which the rookie band crooned their honest emotions about their debut.







A poster of boy band Enhypen‘s upcoming album “Dimension: Answer.” (Belift Lab)