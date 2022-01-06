 Back To Top
National

N. Korea stages rally in Pyongyang to back key party meeting decision

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 10:42       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 10:42

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, shows a rally in support of decisions from the 4th Plenary Meeting of the Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee conducted the previous day at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. (KCNA)
North Korea held a major outdoor rally in Pyongyang earlier this week, with a number of citizens and some top officials in attendance, in support of decisions from a recent key party meeting, according to state media Thursday.

Wrapping up a year-end Workers' Party plenary session last week, the North outlined its policy priorities for the new year on developing the national economy and bolstering anti-virus efforts.

"In order to thoroughly accomplish the decisions of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee, a Pyongyang city rally was held at the Kim Il-sung Square on Wednesday," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Officials and workers of factories, companies and cooperative farms in Pyongyang as well as students took part in the event, it added

Top officials in charge of the economy, including Premier Kim Tok-hun, were also present, suggesting the gathering was aimed at encouraging progress in economic efforts.

North Korea has placed a focus on developing its economy, especially the agriculture sector, in the midst of strict border controls against COVID-19 and international sanctions. (Yonhap)

