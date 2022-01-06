 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS

[KESC] Australia and Korea, 60 years of bilateral friendship for a bright future

산업, 경제와 더불어 대중문화 교류도 협력

By Bae So-hee
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 10:05       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 10:08

It has been 60 years since Korea and Australia established formala bilateral relations, starting with the Consulate General in Sydney.
This was a huge success, considering that the trade volume between the two countries has increased by 5,000-fold.
The two nations are promoting various policies, from securing necessary minerals for future industries to hydrogen cooperation.
Along with industrial trades, the field that can enhance the nation’s competitiveness is ‘cultural content’.

According to research from Neilsen’, half of Australia’s millennials use streaming services. Also, by 2050, the number of Asians residing in Australia will increase by 21%.
If they play a pivotal role, the K-contents market, which has been globally acknowledged recently, is expected to rise.

While Korea has media-contents for a popular culture, Australia has ‘busking’. Artists in the streets are unique and professional. 

Korea will attract more tourists since its international reputation rising. And to ensure our visitors enjoyment, applying K-contents to busking is a good idea. Performances imitating BTS’s choreography or scenes from a Korean dramas can provide interesting sights. But, to prevent excessive noises interference between artists, regulations like Australia’s are still needed. Exchanging these ideas can lead to a development in culture between the two countries.

Alongside industrial and economic trades, if Korea and Australia exchange each other’s culture, they will be great partners.

사진 출처: 호주 정부 관광청,호주의 11월을 대표하는 자카란다 꽃 나무
사진 출처: 호주 정부 관광청,호주의 11월을 대표하는 자카란다 꽃 나무
설악산에 가을 단풍이 한창일때, 한국이 호주와 외교적으로 첫 인연을 맺은 도시 시드니는 여름 꽃나무 자카란다가 한창이다. ’화사한 행복‘이라는 뜻처럼 동화책에 나올 법한 보라색 꽃나무가 가득하다. 

사진 출처: 호주 대사관, 한·호 수교 60주년 기념 로고
사진 출처: 호주 대사관, 한·호 수교 60주년 기념 로고
시드니의 총영사관을 시작으로 1961년 한국과 호주가 수교를 맺은 지 올해로 60주년이 되었다. 1965년 대비 교역액이 5000배 가까이 늘 정도로 양국의 협력은 커다란 성장을 거두었다. 미래 산업의 핵심분야에서 꼭 필요한 광물(희토류, 지르코늄, 하프늄 등)을 한국에 공급하는 계약이 성사되었고 전기차, 항공우주, 통신, 신재생에너지에 핵심소재로 사용되는 영구자석의 제조 투자, 그리고 수소 경제 협력까지 두 나라는 다양한 정책을 추진하고 있다. 그렇다면 앞으로도 두 나라의 관계를 향상시킬 수 있는 교류는 무엇이 있을까? 산업 기술과 더불어 국가 경쟁력을 높이는 분야는 ’문화 컨텐츠‘다.

최근 한국의 미디어 컨텐츠는 한층 더 격상됐다. K-POP의 계속되는 인기와 함께 영화 ‘기생충’과 ‘미나리’는 권위 있는 수상으로 작품성을 인정받았으며 전 세계 넷플릭스 드라마 부문 1위를 달성한 ‘오징어 게임’은 K컨텐츠의 역사를 새롭게 쓰고 있다. 닐슨의 조사에 따르면 호주의 밀레니얼 세대 2명 중 1명이 OTT 서비스 업체를 이용하고 있어 한국의 미디어 컨텐츠 소비 시장이 늘어날 것으로 보인다. 더불어 2006년 전체 인구의 6%에 불과했던 호주 내 아시아계 인구 비중이 2050년에는 약 21%까지 증가(호주 통계청)할 것으로 보인다. 이들이 호주경제에서 소비의 주축으로 부상할 경우 K컨텐츠 시장 규모도 상승할 것이다.

우리의 대표적 대중문화가 미디어 컨텐츠라면 호주에는 스트리트 아트라 불리는 버스킹이 대중문화 중 하나로 자리 잡고 있다.
도시의 길거리마다 예술가를 흔하게 만나볼 수 있는데 그들은 유니크하고 직업 정신까지 느껴질 정도로 프로페셔널하다.
연주를 하거나 그림을 그리는 사람들, 화려한 그래피티 벽화와 독특한 전시회는 호주를 찾는 관광객들에게 또 다른 즐거움을 준다.

앞으로 한국은 유명해진 만큼 방문객이 늘어날 것이고 더 만족스러운 여행을 위해 버스킹 문화를 K컨텐츠에 적용해 보는 것이다.
BTS 춤을 멋지게 따라하는 공연이 어딜가나 펼쳐지고, 드라마 한 장면을 똑같이 분장한 체 동상처럼 서 있는 행위 예술을 가까이서 본다면 얼마나 흥미로울까? 특히 우리나라 관광객 중 아시아인들이 차지하는 비중이 높은데 이들에게 버스킹 공연은 더 신선하게 다가올 것이다.
호주는 주마다 버스킹 공연을 위한 허가 제도가 있다. 공연자들 사이에 분란을 막고, 소음 공해를 줄이기 위한 것이다. 

현재 우리나라도 몇몇 도시에서 신고제도를 시도하고 있지만 더욱 선진화된 규제가 필요한 상황이다. 이처럼 서로 다른 인프라를 교류한다면 양국의 대중문화 시장을 안정적으로 넓힐 수 있을 것이다.

한국은 관광객들이 N차 방문을 할 수 있도록 정책에 심혈을 기울여야 할 때이다. 산업, 경제와 더불어 문화 협력까지 이루어진다면 한·호 수교의 미래는 6.25 참전 혈맹 우정을 넘어 최고의 파트너가 될 것이다.



By Bae So-hee (sohee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114