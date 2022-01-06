[KESC] Australia and Korea, 60 years of bilateral friendship for a bright future

It has been 60 years since Korea and Australia established formala bilateral relations, starting with the Consulate General in Sydney.

This was a huge success, considering that the trade volume between the two countries has increased by 5,000-fold.

The two nations are promoting various policies, from securing necessary minerals for future industries to hydrogen cooperation.

Along with industrial trades, the field that can enhance the nation’s competitiveness is ‘cultural content’.



According to research from Neilsen’, half of Australia’s millennials use streaming services. Also, by 2050, the number of Asians residing in Australia will increase by 21%.

If they play a pivotal role, the K-contents market, which has been globally acknowledged recently, is expected to rise.



While Korea has media-contents for a popular culture, Australia has ‘busking’. Artists in the streets are unique and professional.



Korea will attract more tourists since its international reputation rising. And to ensure our visitors enjoyment, applying K-contents to busking is a good idea. Performances imitating BTS’s choreography or scenes from a Korean dramas can provide interesting sights. But, to prevent excessive noises interference between artists, regulations like Australia’s are still needed. Exchanging these ideas can lead to a development in culture between the two countries.



Alongside industrial and economic trades, if Korea and Australia exchange each other’s culture, they will be great partners.