Celltrion's COVID-19 self-test kit available on Amazon

The corporate logo of Celltrion Inc. (Yonhap)

South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. said Thursday that its self-diagnostic kit for COVID-19 is available for purchase on global retailer Amazon.



Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, co-developed by local health care business Humasis, received the US Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization approval last year.



The product is supplied through Amazon after Celltrion directly signed a contract with the world's largest online retailer.



Celltrion said Amazon directly buys the self-test kits from Celltrion USA, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, without going through wholesalers.



"Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test is the only homegrown COVID-19 self-test kit that has gone on sale on Amazon," said a company official who asked not to be named.



The product uses an antibody that specifically binds to the COVID-19 virus and detects infection within 15 minutes, Celltrion said. It is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the COVID-19 virus.



The self-test kit has also won approval for emergency use by other countries, including South Korea. It is also used in several European countries. (Yonhap)