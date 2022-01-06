US condemns N. Korean missile launch, reaffirms commitment to dialogue

Flags of North Korea and the US (123rf)

The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's missile launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to the international community.



"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," a state department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.



DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.



North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday (Seoul time), according to the US defense department and the South Korean ministry of defense.



US Indo-Pacific Command earlier said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies.



"We are aware of the ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," it said in a released statement.



"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the ballistic missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," it added.



The state department spokesperson said the US remains committed to dialogue with the North.



"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the spokesperson said.



Wednesday's missile launch marked the first of its kind by North Korea since October.



Pyongyang has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile testing since November 2017.



North Korea, however, has also boycotted denuclearization negotiations since 2019. (Yonhap)