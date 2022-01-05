 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 7, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Jan 7, 2022 - 09:01
A Year-End Medley
(Korea)
Opened Dec. 29
Romance
Directed by Kwak Jae-yong 

Emros Hotel manager So-jin (Han Ji-min) secretly loves her best friend Seung-hyo (Kim Young-kwang). However, So-jin dares not tell him about her feelings and Seung-hyo drops the news that he is marrying Young-joo (Go Sung-hee). Meanwhile, Hotel Emros is full of guests who came to stay for diverse reasons.

The King’s Man
(UK)
Opened Dec. 22
Action
Directed by Matthew Vaughn

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds that joined hands to start a war and wipe out millions of people. Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who witnessed World War I, hopes to join the army and fight for the country but his dad, the Duke of Oxford, (Ralph Fiennes) is against the idea. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
(US)
Opened Dec. 15
Action
Directed by Jon Watts

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Encanto
(US)
Opened Nov. 24
Animation
Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard

In the deep mountains of Colombia, there is a special place called Encanto, where the extraordinary Madrigal family lives. Everyone here is born with special magic powers -- all except for Mirabel. But one day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
