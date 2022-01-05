[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen gives taste of upcoming 1st LP repack

Enhypen gave fans a sample of repackage of 1st studio album, “Dimension: Answer,” with a preview clip Wednesday.The trailer starts with “Polaroid Love,” which was unveiled in advance at a fan meet event in November. A sliver of last track “Outro: Day 2” followed before it ended with words from main track “Blessed-Cursed” -- which translates to “Wake up now open your eyes.”The repacked album consists of 11 tracks: eight songs from the LP and three new songs featured in the preview.The LP came out in October last year and hit Billboard 200 at No. 11, a record for the rookie band that debuted in November 2020. The album sold over 1 million copies and also topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album charts.The repacked album will be released on Jan. 10.Meanwhile, the band sang the main theme song, named “Always,” for a Japanese television drama that starts airing next week.

Boy band Omega X held an online showcase to roll out its second EP “Love Me Like” on Wednesday.It has been only four months since its previous EP and “we’re happy that we can meet fans in such short time,” said Jaehan adding that they wanted to spend all four seasons with fans.The band preformed lead track of the same name and said that they are excited to show their restricted sexiness and was proud to have conveyed their passion out on the stage.“I love the nickname that refers to us as the next-generation beast idol,” said Hangyeom, “and we wish fans to focus on how we wanted to express sexier and more mature side of us.”The EP consists of five tracks including the moomhahton-based dance number. Since the bandmates participated in writing the songs, they’d love to hear that all tracks are equally good. But they also have their eyes on a first-place trophy from a television music chart show and a rookie award, added Hangyeom.

Competitors from survival audition to debut in March



