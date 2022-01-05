[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen gives taste of upcoming 1st LP repack

(Credit: Belift Lab)
Enhypen gave fans a sample of repackage of 1st studio album, “Dimension: Answer,” with a preview clip Wednesday.
The trailer starts with “Polaroid Love,” which was unveiled in advance at a fan meet event in November. A sliver of last track “Outro: Day 2” followed before it ended with words from main track “Blessed-Cursed” -- which translates to “Wake up now open your eyes.”
The repacked album consists of 11 tracks: eight songs from the LP and three new songs featured in the preview.
The LP came out in October last year and hit Billboard 200 at No. 11, a record for the rookie band that debuted in November 2020. The album sold over 1 million copies and also topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album charts.
The repacked album will be released on Jan. 10.
Meanwhile, the band sang the main theme song, named “Always,” for a Japanese television drama that starts airing next week.
Omega X is back with 2nd EP
(Credit: Spire Entertainment)
Boy band Omega X held an online showcase to roll out its second EP “Love Me Like” on Wednesday.
It has been only four months since its previous EP and “we’re happy that we can meet fans in such short time,” said Jaehan adding that they wanted to spend all four seasons with fans.
The band preformed lead track of the same name and said that they are excited to show their restricted sexiness and was proud to have conveyed their passion out on the stage.
“I love the nickname that refers to us as the next-generation beast idol,” said Hangyeom, “and we wish fans to focus on how we wanted to express sexier and more mature side of us.”
The EP consists of five tracks including the moomhahton-based dance number. Since the bandmates participated in writing the songs, they’d love to hear that all tracks are equally good. But they also have their eyes on a first-place trophy from a television music chart show and a rookie award, added Hangyeom.
Competitors from survival audition to debut in March
(Credit: FC ENM)
The four participants from survival audition program Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga will form a group and debut in March, announced agency FC ENM on Wednesday.
Kishida Ririka, Hayase Hana, Chang Ching and Lee Yoonji will debut as a six-member act named ILY:1, which signifies that each of the bandmates will show their charms in harmony. It also stands for I Love You for the fans who have supported them from the very beginning. The rest of the members have not been named yet.
The four participated in the reality show that selected nine members from 99 candidates from China, Japan and Korea. The top nine trainees officially debuted as Kep1er on Monday. Kim Sooyeon, a runner-up that ranked No. 10 in the final tally, debuted as a member of Billlie last month.
TrendZ sets out as strong performers
(Credit: Interpark Music Plus)
Seven-member band TrendZ debuted at a media showcase on Wednesday declaring that it will be a performance-centric group.
With its four-track debut EP “Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks,” the boy band begins its narrative, starting with the feeling of loss and anger one feels from not being able to get out of a tough spot. Then comes a ray of light which leads to an unknown space named Blue Set.
“Most of us go through hard times,” said Yoonwoo, “and we wanted to express how we endeavor to overcome the hardship with this album.”
“The music video shows us trying to escape from a confined space,” said Eunil hinting that the bird from the teaser and the music video will be a key to understanding their story.
Three out of four tracks highlight the band’s performance which they believe is the strength of the group. We want to be known for our performance, and hopefully as a rookie team that is passionate and charismatic, said the bandmates.
By Hwang You-mee (glamazon@heraldcorp.com
)