[CES 2022] Hyundai Motor vows to expand human reach with robots, metaverse

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun appears on stage at Consumer Electronics Show 2022 with Spot, a four-legged, doglike robot developed by Boston Dynamics. (Hyundai Motor Group)



LAS VEGAS -- Laying out the groundwork for its future with robotics technology and the metaverse, the chairman of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a new concept that materializes future mobility even in virtual spaces.



Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun introduced “metamobility” -- referring to an integration of robotics and the metaverse -- as the automaker's new growth engine. The concept is about having robots as a medium for metaverse access, Chung explained, adding that such a vision would allow people to move freely between the real and virtual worlds.



“Robotics is no more a faraway dream but a reality. Hyundai Motor wants to make a great achievement in robotics. Based on robotics, the future mobility solution will expand to what we call metamobility,” Chung said, after appearing on stage with Spot, a four-legged, doglike robot developed by Boston Dynamics.



“Robots are getting closer to humans. Just like you are carrying your phone today, in the future people will carry a Spot one day,” he said. “And they will be a great contribution to humans. Robots can go to places we cannot visit.”



According to the automaker, the future of the metaverse will have no concrete boundary between real life and virtual space by having vehicles, robots, and urban air mobility as tools to log into the metaverse.



The carmaker defined the concept of “metamobility” as robots -- or any other smart device in the future -- becoming mediums connecting humans to the metaverse, so humans can move freely between real life and virtual space.



For example, if a person logs into a home built in the metaverse and feeds his or her dog, a robot at the home will feed the dog in real life.



The automaker said such a concept could also be manifested for smart factories through a partnership with Microsoft.



The digital twin of a physical factory will be set up in the metaverse, connecting all robots and devices in real life to those in a metaverse smart factory.





Concept of Hyundai Motor’s smart factory (Hyundai Motor)