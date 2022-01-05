Omega X returns bold and laddish with ‘Love Me Like’

Boy band Omega X poses during an online press conference Wednesday. (Spire Entertainment)



Rookie boy band Omega X welcomed the frosty season and hopped on the January music craze by dropping their second EP, “Love Me Like,” Wednesday afternoon, coming four months after their previous release.



In an online press conference Wednesday, the 11-member group described the latest effort as “an album that aims to show that Omega X is a band that could have different tunes and concepts tailored to them.” The group added that their five-song package is different from anything the group has released before.



Leading the album is the titular “Love Me Like,” which Kevin described as a “moombahton-based rhythm in the background with exotic beats and flute sounds interwoven with powerful choreography.” He went on to say that the lyrics talk about one’s strong affection for a lover. Kevin added that the band chose the rhythms and melodies of Latin music to deliver their version of “love.”



Sebin said the band decided to go masculine this time with the ambition to show that Omega X is a band with powerful energy. “As you can see through our outfits, some people are shirtless to show our masculinity. The weather is cold outside, but hopefully our performance could warm people’s days just like hotteok,” he added, referring to the Korean winter staple of a hot pancake filled with brown sugar.



When asked about their title track, Junghoon said the song could be translated as wanting your lover to love you back. The 21-year-old also expressed high hopes that fans and music listeners would be able to learn about different kinds of love through “Love Me Like.”



Although Omega X threw their hats into the ring last June by releasing “Vamos,” the group said they tried to take a leap of faith by bringing their studio sounds to the masses to show their diverse musical personalities in the side tracks.



This time, several bandmates participated in the full process as “self-producers,” listing themselves as composers and lyricists.







