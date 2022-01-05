Choi Woo-shik learns to value process through ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’

Choi Woo-shik (Acemaker Movieworks)

Through the story of two very different police officers, the Korean film “The Policeman’s Lineage” by director Lee Kyu-man asks an ethical question: Is it OK to do bad to achieve a greater good?



Kang-yoon (Cho Jin-woong) is a cop who is not afraid of conducting illegal investigations or even joining hands with criminals to make an arrest. On the other hand, there is Min-jae (Choi Woo-shik), a cop with strict ethics. Min-jae is sent to Kang-yoon’s team to secretly keep an eye on him. As Min-jae works with Kang-yoon, his resolve starts to waver.



During an interview with a group of reporters on Tuesday, Choi said he is closer to Min-jae in real life.



“I think Min-jae’s character at the beginning resembles me,” Choi said. “He is a man of principle and also values the process.”



Choi said it took some time for him to truly value the process as an actor.



“I started my career with drama ‘The Duo’ 10 years ago. I think I can finally start to value the process now,” Choi said. “Before I was so focused on showing good acting and I didn’t even know what that was.”



Choi explained that the change took place after he rose to stardom with the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”



“After ‘Parasite’ I had worries about what role I should play and what genre of movies that I should be in. I felt a lot of pressure,” Choi said. “Many reporters also asked what I would do next.”



During this period, Choi realized that what he really wants is to become an actor who can enjoy the process of making a film.



“The answer that I found was to do a project that I can enjoy being involved in. That is why my first meeting with director Lee Kyu-man was important. Who I am working with really was crucial for me,” Choi said. “Now I can finally enjoy the process. It took me 10 years but I got here. I am looking forward to seeing what is coming in the next 10 years.”



Choi said he is ready to take on new challenges and roles that he has not played before.



“After filming ‘The Policeman’s Lineage,’ I became interested in doing real action films like ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Transporter.’ I want to prepare thoroughly and do it,” Choi said.



But to play roles that he has never done before, Choi said he plans to work out more and give himself a makeover.



“There are times when I think that if I were a director, I would not pick myself for certain roles because my appearance doesn’t fit them at all,” Choi said, adding that he wants to bulk up to take on more masculine roles.





“The Policeman’s Lineage” directed by Lee Kyu-man (Acemaker Movieworks)