Moon urges N. Korea to make efforts for dialogue after Pyongyang fires suspected missile

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony at Jejin Station in Goseong on South Korea's east coast near the border with North Korea on Wednesday, to mark the construction of a 110.9-kilometer-long railway of the Donghae Line linking the border town to the east coastal city of Gangneung. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday called for North Korea to make efforts for dialogue in a more earnest manner, after Pyongyang launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea in this year's first show of force.



"This morning, North Korea test-fired an unidentified short-range projectile," Moon told a groundbreaking ceremony for a railway at an inter-Korean border town. "Because of this, there are concerns that tensions could rise and a stalemate of inter-Korean relations could further deepen."



But in order to fundamentally overcome this situation, Moon said the South should not give up on dialogue.



"North Korea also should make efforts in a more earnest manner," Moon said.



South Korea's military said North Korea fired what is presumed to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day.



It marks the North's first projectile launch since the regime fired off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in October last year. (Yonhap)