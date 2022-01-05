 Back To Top
National

Moon urges N. Korea to make efforts for dialogue after Pyongyang fires suspected missile

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2022 - 13:54       Updated : Jan 5, 2022 - 14:42
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony at Jejin Station in Goseong on South Korea's east coast near the border with North Korea on Wednesday, to mark the construction of a 110.9-kilometer-long railway of the Donghae Line linking the border town to the east coastal city of Gangneung. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday called for North Korea to make efforts for dialogue in a more earnest manner, after Pyongyang launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea in this year's first show of force.

"This morning, North Korea test-fired an unidentified short-range projectile," Moon told a groundbreaking ceremony for a railway at an inter-Korean border town. "Because of this, there are concerns that tensions could rise and a stalemate of inter-Korean relations could further deepen."

But in order to fundamentally overcome this situation, Moon said the South should not give up on dialogue.

"North Korea also should make efforts in a more earnest manner," Moon said.

South Korea's military said North Korea fired what is presumed to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day.

It marks the North's first projectile launch since the regime fired off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in October last year. (Yonhap)
