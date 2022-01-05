‘Tracer’ won’t tax viewers: director

From left: Actor Ko A-sung, director Lee Seung-young, actors Im Si-wan and Park Yong-woo pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (Wavve)



Television director Lee Seung-young, who was behind popular crime thriller “Missing Noir M” (2015) and “Voice Season 2” (2018), said that his upcoming Wavve series “Tracer” is a family-oriented drama.



“Many viewers might consider the drama to be serious, because we will be talking about government officials working on taxes. But all characters have unique charms that will exceed the viewers’ expectations,“ Lee said during an online press conference Tuesday.



Despite the technical setting, Lee was confident that it would be easy to follow and understand the storyline.



“Tracer,” local OTT Wavve’s first original series this year, is an action drama about officials at the National Tax Service. The series is also scheduled to air on terrestrial broadcaster MBC.



When asked whether Lee felt under pressure while making the series, after the hit MBC drama “The Red Sleeve,” the director said he never compares his work with those of others’.



“Misery begins when a person starts to compare himself or herself with others. I tried not to think about the popularity of the previous work. But I hope the positive energy of ‘The Red Sleeve’ is passed on to our project,” Lee said.



“I am certain that ‘Tracer’ has its own power to attract viewers. We can entertain viewers as much as ‘The Red Sleeve’ did with our stories,” the director added.



Actor Im Si-wan was more than satisfied with the role of a tax bureau’s new team manager Hwang Dong-ju, whose actions speak louder than his words.



“I was an intern on tvN’s hit office drama ‘Incomplete Life,’ but eight years later, I have become a team manager. It did not feel bad to become a person giving orders from someone who always followed orders,” he said, jokingly.



Im Si-wan plays a new team manager Hwang Dong-ju in “Tracer” (Wavve)



To understand the lives of the officials in the National Tax Service, Im visited the organization to experience their routines and lifestyles.



“With the advice from former National Tax Service’s officials, I was able to learn a lot of specific phrases and expressions to help me understand my character Dong-ju,” the actor added.



Ko A-sung, 29, said that she was more attracted by the unique setting of the drama after visiting the National Tax Service.



Ko A-sung plays skilled National Tax Service investigator Seo Hye-yeong in “Tracer” (Wavve)