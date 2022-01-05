 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

[CES 2022] Samsung unveils portable beam projector

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 5, 2022 - 11:35       Updated : Jan 5, 2022 - 12:26
Samsung Electronics’ portable screen device “the Freestyle” (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)
Samsung Electronics’ portable screen device “the Freestyle” (Kim Byung-wook/The Korea Herald)
LAS VEGAS -- Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a portable beam projector, “the Freestyle,” to overcome the physical constraints of TVs and bring screen experience everywhere.

According to the South Korean tech giant, the Freestyle weighs just 830 grams and offers a minimal design that fits in one hand, a perfect option for travelers and campers.

“The Freestyle can rotate freely in 180 degrees and support screen size up to 100 inches. It can project a screen anywhere from the wall, ceiling to floor,” a company official said.

“Plug it into a socket, it can be utilized as a mood light. Also, it can be charged via a USB charger or a power bank.”

Preorders will begin in the US on Jan. 4 and a gradual global launch is scheduled.

And of course, the Freestyle has a built-in speaker that emits sound 360 degrees, so no need to carry an extra Bluetooth speaker.

Most importantly, the Freestyle supports various streaming services including Netflix and Disney+.

By Kim Byung-wook, Korea Herald correspondent
(kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114