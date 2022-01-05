[CES 2022] Samsung unveils portable beam projector

LAS VEGAS -- Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a portable beam projector, “the Freestyle,” to overcome the physical constraints of TVs and bring screen experience everywhere.According to the South Korean tech giant, the Freestyle weighs just 830 grams and offers a minimal design that fits in one hand, a perfect option for travelers and campers.“The Freestyle can rotate freely in 180 degrees and support screen size up to 100 inches. It can project a screen anywhere from the wall, ceiling to floor,” a company official said.“Plug it into a socket, it can be utilized as a mood light. Also, it can be charged via a USB charger or a power bank.”Preorders will begin in the US on Jan. 4 and a gradual global launch is scheduled.And of course, the Freestyle has a built-in speaker that emits sound 360 degrees, so no need to carry an extra Bluetooth speaker.Most importantly, the Freestyle supports various streaming services including Netflix and Disney+.By Kim Byung-wook, Korea Herald correspondent