N.Korea fires an unidentified projectile toward east coast: JCS

North Korea on Wednesday test-fired an unidentified projectile toward its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, without any further details.
This marks Pyongyang’s first weapons test this year.
The Japan Coast Guard said that North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile off its east coast, Reuters reported.
“Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very regrettable,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
Wednesday’s launch came 78 days after North Korea test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a 2,000-ton Gorae-class submarine on Oct. 19.
The first show of force is noteworthy given that Pyongyang on Saturday announced the country‘s policy direction for the new year as the outcome of the five-day fourth plenum.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un notably urged the country to further bolster the national defense capabilities “without delay,” citing the volatile security environment on the Korean peninsula as the main reason.
