PPP campaign chief indicates willingness to resign voluntarily

Kim Chong-in, the chief of the main opposition People Power Party's presidential campaign, leaves the party's headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The campaign chief of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol indicated his willingness to resign voluntarily Wednesday amid widespread speculation Yoon decided to part ways with the veteran politician as the party plunges deeper into an internal feud.



Kim Chong-in, who has earned the nickname Kingmaker, for helping major parties win key elections, made the remark to Yonhap News Agency, just hours before Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) announces a new lineup of his campaign with a focus on removing Kim as its chief.



"If our thoughts do not align, we part ways," Kim said in a phone call with Yonhap.



When asked about reports that he was informed of Yoon's plan to dismiss him, Kim said he was not aware.



"If I quit, I quit. There's no such thing as being dismissed," he said.



Meanwhile, Yoon's confidant, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, announced his departure on Facebook, saying he will quit his posts as party secretary-general and head of a campaign unit.



Kweon has been at the center of a power struggle between Yoon and PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok, with Lee accusing the lawmaker of spreading unfounded claims.



"Internal conflict is the shortcut to defeat," Kweon wrote. "I hope with my resignation, all grievances and division will fully disappear."



The opposition campaign has been plagued by factional infighting amid declining support for Yoon in public opinion polls just two months ahead of the March 9 presidential election.



On Monday, four surveys found Yoon trailing behind ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by between 1.7 and 9.7 percentage points.



Yoon is expected to announce the complete dissolution of his existing campaign and the launch of a new organization staffed with only core campaign officials.



The shakeup was triggered in part by Kim's public call for a campaign overhaul Monday. Upon hearing the news, Yoon canceled the remainder of his public schedule that day and on Tuesday to focus on reorganizing his campaign.



All the senior members of the committee, excluding Kim, have already offered their resignations to Yoon.



The party's senior leaders, including its floor leader and chief policymaker, have also expressed their intention to quit. (Yonhap)