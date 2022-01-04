[Exclusive] Mnet to air ‘Street Man Fighter’ this summer

Logo for South Korean cable channel Mnet (Mnet)
South Korean cable channel Mnet is planning to air the men’s version of its hit dance competition show “Street Woman Fighter,” featuring some of the most talented male dancers in Korea this summer, according to industry sources on Tuesday.
“Kwon Young-chan, the chief producer of ‘Street Woman Fighter’ and the same staff members from the program are set to lead ‘Street Man Fighter,’” an industry official who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald.
Another person involved in the project mentioned that the cable channel had wanted to produce the program with male dancers earlier, but the plan had to be delayed due to issues surrounding the dancers.
During a press conference in October, Kwon said that “nothing has been confirmed yet” on a second season of “Street Woman Fighter,” but expressed his hope to produce a male version of the dance competition show.
“Street Woman Fighter,” which premiered on Aug. 24, has been generating a lot of buzz. After the nine-episode show created a dance boom around the country, a spinoff of the show titled “Street Dance Girls Fighter,” featuring dance crews of high school girls, has been airing on Tuesdays.
While the spinoff’s last episode is set to air at 10:20 p.m., a “short teaser” of the upcoming “Street Man Fighter” may be broadcast, the industry official said.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)