[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa sets more record on Billboard’s radio chart

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink put her solo song “Money” at No. 35 on Billboard’s pop airplay chart, the highest record for a K-pop solo female musician.



The song came out in September as a track from her solo debut album “Lalisa” and joined the top 40 on the tally that was announced on Monday in the US. It was the first song by a solo female K-pop musician to enter the chart when it did three weeks ago and now she is the first K-pop female artist to have a track on the chart for three weeks.



Blackpink’s “Ice Cream”, a collaboration with Selena Gomez, ranked No. 21 on the chart and stayed for eight weeks, and now Lisa is the only female K-pop act to have more than one song on the ranking.



Forbes magazine touted her as “the most successful female K-pop musician ever on Billboard’s pop chart” in an article that was published on Monday in the US.



(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)



Choi Yena of disbanded IZ*ONE will put out her first album as a solo musi cian on Jan. 17, said agency Yue Hua Entertainment.



The company uploaded six photographs of her expressing her lovely charm for the EP titled “SMiLEY.”



She has taken on a series of roles, from the lead vocal and lead dancer to rapper in the band, emphasized the firm asking fans to keep their expectations high especially since she took her time preparing for her solo debut.



(Credit: The Live)



Wheein of Mamamoo raised expectations for her upcoming second solo EP “Whee” with the second batch of teaser photographs on Tuesday.



She struck poses in black-and-white costume draped in pearls hinting at sophisticated ambience of the album. In the trailer that was released three days earlier, a Chinese character from her name was projected onto her face following the phrase: “In garden of white magnolia, I was born.” The flower is from the dream her mother had when she was pregnant with the songstress, signaling that the new EP is deeply in tune with the singer.



It has been nine months since her first EP “Redd” and the six-track EP will be fully unveiled on Jan. 16.



(Credit: RBW Entertainment)