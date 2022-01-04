Naver Webtoon campaign featuring BTS on display at Coex K-pop Square

Naver Webtoon’s Super Casting campaign featuring boy band BTS on display at Coex’s K-pop Square (Naver Webtoon)
Naver Webtoon’s “Super Casting” campaign featuring boy band BTS will be displayed at Coex’s K-pop Square until Jan. 14.
The billboard advertisement was put up on Dec. 25 as part of its campaign to invite fans and webtoon readers to join a farcical universe with BTS. The company added that it used ultra-high-definition technology for the display, in which the seven bandmates are swirled into a new world in Naver’s webtoon portal.
Located in Seoul’s Samseong-dong, the area around Coex was declared Korea’s first free outdoor advertising zone in 2018. It has since transformed into the nation’s Times Square, with large LED screens set up throughout.
The portal giant’s “super casting” program is where creators on its story tech platform create original content based on external intellectual properties and unveil them.
Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, and DC Comics were selected as the project’s first partners in August in a bid to allow fans and readers to enjoy fresh content. “7 Fates: CHAKHO” is the first project to be released after Hybe and Naver Webtoon inked a deal to preview original content starring artists from the entertainment agency.
Boy band Tomorrow X Together also starred in “The Star Seekers,“ a story that delves into how the five members navigate the world with their magical abilities. It is set for release on Jan. 17.
”7 Fates: CHAKHO“ stemmed from the “chakhogapsa,” or tiger hunters, of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). It tells the stories of seven boys who muddle through various hardships and trials.
More of the webtoon-related contents, including the band’s group photos, the official teaser, concept images, and character posters, will be released through the official ”7 Fates: Chakho“ Instagram account.
The story revolves around Beom, a character who seeks revenge after losing his loved ones. It will be released on Jan. 15 via Naver Webtoon’s global platform in 10 different countries.
