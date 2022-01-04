Naver Webtoon campaign featuring BTS on display at Coex K-pop Square

Naver Webtoon’s Super Casting campaign featuring boy band BTS on display at Coex’s K-pop Square (Naver Webtoon)



Naver Webtoon’s “Super Casting” campaign featuring boy band BTS will be displayed at Coex’s K-pop Square until Jan. 14.



The billboard advertisement was put up on Dec. 25 as part of its campaign to invite fans and webtoon readers to join a farcical universe with BTS. The company added that it used ultra-high-definition technology for the display, in which the seven bandmates are swirled into a new world in Naver’s webtoon portal.



Located in Seoul’s Samseong-dong, the area around Coex was declared Korea’s first free outdoor advertising zone in 2018. It has since transformed into the nation’s Times Square, with large LED screens set up throughout.



The portal giant’s “super casting” program is where creators on its story tech platform create original content based on external intellectual properties and unveil them.







An official poster of “7 Fates: CHAKHO” (Hybe)