National

Presidential candidate Lee envisions state-sponsored workcation centers

By Park Han-na
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 16:58       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 16:58
Jangho Port in Samcheok, Korea. This image is not directly related to the article. (123rf)
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday pledged to establish “workcation” centers in rural areas of the country to allow people working remotely to stay and help struggling local economies.

Under the COVID-19 pandemic, over 9 in 10 of the country’s biggest firms have adopted a telework system, according to Lee.

“I will support a balanced life between work and rest in line with the changes in the new era and in the employment environment and save the economy of struggling regions together,” Lee said in a Facebook post.

Nearly 40 percent of rural villages are on the verge of extinction due to decreasing population but have rich tourism resources, he said. Economic activity and jobs are concentrated in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, in which more than half of the country‘s population lives.

Lee vowed to earmark a budget to equip envisioned workcation centers with high-speed internet networks, office automation systems and videoconferencing rooms.

He went on to say that the government could offer discount coupons to those staying at the workcation centers in order to encourage them to shop locally while staying there.

Government subsidies could be given to companies that utilize workcation centers, the candidate added.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
