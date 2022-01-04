[Herald Interview] Actor Jung Woo-sung open to more challenges as producer

Jung Woo-sung (Netflix)

An accomplished actor, Jung Woo-sung, 48, wishes to offer stunning Korean content to viewers as a producer.



“‘The Silent Sea’ was my second experience in reproducing a short film, following ‘Remember You’ in 2014. I always find the task of an executive producer difficult, but I wish to continue this work to bring the splendid projects created by the skilled directors to more viewers,” executive producer Jung said in an online interview Tuesday.



The actor and producer said he had never intended to work behind the scenes.



“As an actor, I always had the dream of directing movies or drama series, but not producing. But after I heard how the young directors in our film industry suffer from various hardships, I wished to help them by introducing other producers. But this surely had some limits,” Jung said.



“To encourage the talented directors, I decided to be brave and tried my best to showcase the projects,” the producer added.



Though Jung did not have a particular role model or specific goal, he hopes to continue to introduce outstanding works to the public after his experience as producer of “Remember You” and “The Silent Sea.”



When asked why the sci-fi mystery short film was reproduced as a Netflix’s series, Jung said he believed Netflix was a perfect partner for many reasons.



“The project was first considered as a feature film. However, because Korean sci-fi flicks do not have a great reputation in the domestic market, there was a possibility of doing harm to the unique charm of the original ‘The Silent Sea,’” Jung said.



“When I turned my eyes to foreign production companies, Netflix welcomed the idea and hoped to turn the short film into an eight-part series. This was how another challenge was started, but I gladly accepted,” the producer added.



Jung Woo-sung (Netflix)