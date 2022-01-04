 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Violinist Kim Dong-hyun to kick off Kumho Art Hall’s 2022 season

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 15:31       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 15:33
Violinlist Kim Dong-hyun, Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence for 2022 (Kumho Art Hall)
Violinlist Kim Dong-hyun, Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence for 2022 (Kumho Art Hall)
Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence violinist Kim Dong-hyun will kick off the new season at the concert hall Jan. 13 with the first of the Beautiful Thursday Concerts series.

At the upcoming recital themed “22 degrees: Refreshing,” Kim will play Morzart’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 32 in B-flat Major, K. 454, Ysaye’s Sonata for Solo Violin No. 6 in E Major, Op. 27/6 and Hubay’s “Carmen -- Fantasie Brillante“ for Violin and Piano, Op.3/3.

After the intermission, Kim will perform Sibelius’ 6 Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 79 and Richard Strauss’ Sonata for Violin and Piano in E-flat Major, Op. 18. Park Jong-hai will accompany on the piano.

As part of the artist-in-residence program, Kim will given three more performances in April, August and December.

Each year, the art hall, run by the Kumho Art Cultural Foundation, selects a classical musician under the age of 30 in the early stages of their career as its artist-in-residence, providing them with a regular performance stage.

After debuting as a Kumho Rising Star in 2012, Kim won several prizes at international music competitions, including the Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2019, the 2018 Seoul International Music Competition and the George Enescu International Violin Competition in 2016.

A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, Kim is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich.

From 2013 to 2022, 10 up-and-coming artists took part in the Kumho Art Foundation’s residency program. They include pianist Kim Da-sol in 2013, Van Cliburn Piano Competition-winning Sunwoo Yekwon in 2016, Paganini Competition-winning violinist Yang In-mo in 2018 and clarinetist Kim Han in 2021.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114