Violinist Kim Dong-hyun to kick off Kumho Art Hall’s 2022 season

Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence violinist Kim Dong-hyun will kick off the new season at the concert hall Jan. 13 with the first of the Beautiful Thursday Concerts series.
At the upcoming recital themed “22 degrees: Refreshing,” Kim will play Morzart’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 32 in B-flat Major, K. 454, Ysaye’s Sonata for Solo Violin No. 6 in E Major, Op. 27/6 and Hubay’s “Carmen -- Fantasie Brillante“ for Violin and Piano, Op.3/3.
After the intermission, Kim will perform Sibelius’ 6 Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 79 and Richard Strauss’ Sonata for Violin and Piano in E-flat Major, Op. 18. Park Jong-hai will accompany on the piano.
As part of the artist-in-residence program, Kim will given three more performances in April, August and December.
Each year, the art hall, run by the Kumho Art Cultural Foundation, selects a classical musician under the age of 30 in the early stages of their career as its artist-in-residence, providing them with a regular performance stage.
After debuting as a Kumho Rising Star in 2012, Kim won several prizes at international music competitions, including the Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2019, the 2018 Seoul International Music Competition and the George Enescu International Violin Competition in 2016.
A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, Kim is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich.
From 2013 to 2022, 10 up-and-coming artists took part in the Kumho Art Foundation’s residency program. They include pianist Kim Da-sol in 2013, Van Cliburn Piano Competition-winning Sunwoo Yekwon in 2016, Paganini Competition-winning violinist Yang In-mo in 2018 and clarinetist Kim Han in 2021.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)