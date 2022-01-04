Posco opens new R&D center

Posco N.EX.T Hub’s AI research center chief Kim Joo-min (left) and Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo pose for a photo at Posco N.EX.T Hub in Seoul on Tuesday. (Posco Group)
Posco Group said Tuesday that it has opened a new research and development center, called Posco N.EX.T Hub, to work on AI, secondary battery materials and hydrogen and low-carbon energy.
The establishment of the R&D center will become a platform for the group to secure the related technology and nurture the next-generation talent in line with the steelmaker‘s focus on low-carbon and eco-friendly business, the group said.
Posco N.EX.T Hub, located in Samseong-dong, will oversee the group’s overall R&D projects seperately from the existing steelmaking-focused Posco Technology R&D center located in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.
Its AI research unit willl explore technology strategies and expedite the group’s transformation of manufacturing process through AI models, the company said.
The secondary battery material research division will lead pilot studies to produce new products in the field of anode, cathode and lithium materials.
The hydrogen and low-carbon energy research body will promote the development of hydrogen and carbon capture and storage technology to make the current steelmaking process more eco-friendly and ultimately complete a hydrogen mass production system.
In the latest reshuffle, Posco Group scouted professionals in the next-generation energy sectors to lead the group’s R&D business.
