 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Online shopping hits record high in Nov.

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 13:21       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 13:21

Retail sales in South Korea (Yonhap)
Retail sales in South Korea (Yonhap)
Online shopping in South Korea hit a fresh record high in November, data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign that a growing number of people are using computers and mobile devices to buy things, ranging from clothes to electronic goods amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The value of online shopping transactions stood at 17.5 trillion won ($14.7 billion) in November, up 16.5 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The November data marked the highest level since the statistics agency began compiling related data in 2001.

The value of online shopping exceeded the 17 trillion-won mark for the first time in November.

The agency said people boosted online purchases of food delivery services, foodstuffs, travel services and household items amid the economic recovery and eased virus curbs.

South Korea relaxed virus curbs in November under the "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to gradually return to pre-pandemic normal life. The government also resumed discount coupon programs for dining, travel and lodging to spur private spending.

In November, the country held an annual nationwide shopping festival, called the Korea Sale FESTA, in which more than 2,000 retailers offered big bargains both online and in stores.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 22.9 percent on-year to 12.5 trillion won. Mobile shopping accounted for 71.6 percent of the total value of online shopping.

Online transactions of food delivery services rose 26.1 percent on-year to 2.07 trillion won, and those of food and beverages gained 18.5 percent to 2.09 trillion won.

Online purchases of travel-related services jumped 46.6 percent on-year to 1.02 trillion won. Those of household items climbed 22.9 percent to 1.54 trillion won.

South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114