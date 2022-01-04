 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins ship orders worth W1.67tr

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 13:17       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 13:17

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding shows an LNG-powered container ship. (Korea Shipbuilding)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has received 1.67 trillion won ($1.39 billion) worth of ship orders.

Korea Shipbuilding obtained an order from a Europe-based shipper to build six 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) liquefied natural gas-powered container ships, the company said in a statement.

The container carriers will be gradually delivered to the client from the first half of 2024, it said.

In other deals, the company said it will build one LNG carrier for an Asian shipper, with the delivery scheduled in the second half of 2024.

It will also build three feeder container ships for an Oceanian client, with the delivery set in the second half of 2023.

The company didn't provide the value of separate deals.

Korea Shipbuilding aims to win $17.4 billion worth of orders this year, higher than last year's target of $14.9 billion. In 2021, it achieved $22.8 billion worth of orders.

KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing. (Yonhap)

