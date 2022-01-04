Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu to star in Netflix‘s ‘Kill Boksoon’

Jeon Do-yeon (Management Soop)





Global streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday announced that it will produce director Byun Sung-hyun‘s “Kill Boksoon,” an action thriller with big names Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu.



Jeon will play legendary assassin Kill Bok-soon, who is put into a life-threatening situation before renewing her contract with her employer M.K. Enterprise. Kill is also a single mother of a 15-year-old daughter.



Seol will play Cha Min-kyu, the CEO of M.K. Enterprise.



The two actors are working together for the third time: They starred together in Park Heung-sik’s “I Wish I Had a Wife” and Lee Jong-un’s “Birthday.”





Seol Kyung-gu (CJes Entertainment)