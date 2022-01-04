Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu to star in Netflix‘s ‘Kill Boksoon’

Jeon Do-yeon (Management Soop)
Global streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday announced that it will produce director Byun Sung-hyun‘s “Kill Boksoon,” an action thriller with big names Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu.
Jeon will play legendary assassin Kill Bok-soon, who is put into a life-threatening situation before renewing her contract with her employer M.K. Enterprise. Kill is also a single mother of a 15-year-old daughter.
Seol will play Cha Min-kyu, the CEO of M.K. Enterprise.
The two actors are working together for the third time: They starred together in Park Heung-sik’s “I Wish I Had a Wife” and Lee Jong-un’s “Birthday.”
Seol Kyung-gu (CJes Entertainment)
Director Byun is known for directing “The Merciless,” which was invited as a midnight screening at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. His political drama film “Kingmaker” is set to hit theaters on Jan. 26, after its release was pushed back from the end of December due to the government’s toughened social distancing guidelines.
Seol starred in both “Kingmaker” and “The Merciless.“
Along with Jeon and Seol, rising actors such as E Som and Koo Kyo-hwan will appear in the film.
E will play Cha’s sister who also works for M.K. Enterprise and Koo will play another hitman employed by the company.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)