[CES 2022] Samsung Galaxy S21 FE makes debut at CES

LAS VEGAS – Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled the latest Galaxy S21 FE 5G, a budget version of its flagship Galaxy S21, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 held in Sin City.Coming in four different colors -– olive, lavender, white and graphite -- the mid-range smartphone has a sleek body just 7.9 millimeters thick but is equipped with a generous 4,500 milliampere-hour battery that supports quick charging in 30 minutes.The protruding rectangular camera bump on the back could need some time getting used to. Samsung made an effort to make the rectangular bump look whimsical and almost sophisticated, with rounded edges on the top left and bottom right.Samsung said the latest smartphone, despite its budget-friendly pricing, shares the same processor as the high-end Galaxy S21 series, which means it is mounted with either Samsung’s Exynos or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.The device’s 6.4-inch AMOLED display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is good news for gamers. Weighing just 177 grams, the smartphone offers a storage space of 128 or 256 gigabytes. The RAM size comes in modest 6 or 8 gigabytes.The smartphone also supports dual recording that allows users to take photos or videos with front and rare cameras at the same time.The official launch of Galaxy S21 FE 5G is set for Jan. 11 and be available in countries depending on their market conditions.By Kim Byung-wook, Korea Herald correspondent