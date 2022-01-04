 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Home transactions plunge 42.5% in Nov. on lending curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 10:12       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 10:12

Apartment buildings in Seoul (Yonhap)
Apartment buildings in Seoul (Yonhap)
Home transactions in South Korea tumbled nearly 43 percent on-year in November amid lending curbs and rising interest rates, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of homes changing hands nationwide stood at 67,159 in November, down 42.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Compared with the previous month, the November tally was down 10.8 percent.

The number of home transactions in the greater Seoul area, which includes the western port city of Incheon and the adjacent province of Gyeonggi, shrank 35.9 percent, with that in the rest of the country plunging 46.1 percent.

November's nosedive came amid tighter restrictions on mortgages and rising lending rates in the wake of the central bank's hike in the country's benchmark interest rate.

In a bid to curb rising home prices and household debt, the government has made it harder for homebuyers to take out mortgages. In November, the Bank of Korea raised its seven-day repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 1 percent to help tame inflation and household debt.

The ministry, meanwhile, said the country's new home permits climbed 24.2 percent on-year to 448,092 in the first 11 months of the year.

New construction permits in the capital area increased 18.7 percent, and those in the rest of the country surged 30.4 percent. Permits in Seoul soared 54.6 percent.

By type, construction permits for new apartments jumped 28.4 percent, and those for other types of housing, such as row and detached houses, went up 12.8 percent.

The number of groundbreakings for new homes swelled 19.5 percent on-year to 501,878 units in the January-November period, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114