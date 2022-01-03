[KESC] Australia and Korea, 60 years of bilateral friendship for a bright future

Australia and Korea are longtime allies. Some 120 years ago, Australian missionary Henry Davies took the first step, coming to spread the gospel here. He was buried in Busan, his health suffering due to the long journey, but his dedication allowed many Australian missionaries to come to Korea, who in turn brought the fruit of the gospel.

Seventy years ago, during the Korean War, there were the sacrifices of Australian veterans dispatched to protect the peace of South Korea. Thanks to their dedication, South Korea was able to defend its freedom and peace. In the period of high economic growth here, Australia’s natural resources such as iron ore, coal and gas have been crucial. Australia has been a reliable and unchanging companion for Korea for the past century.

Liberal democratic countries, Australia and Korea now stand on their tiptoes as great economic powers and middle-range powers as invited members of the 2021 Group of Seven meeting. The two countries have a high status on the international stage and are established leaders in the Pacific region.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Moon Jae-in were invited and met each other at the last G-7 summit and agreed to raise the relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two geographically close countries should now overcome COVID-19 through solidarity and cooperation and seek a path to common prosperity in the future.

The two countries with particularly complementary environments will be strong collaborators in cooperation for the Green New Deal.

As carbon-neutrality emerges as a global challenge, major coal exporter Australia has accelerated its efforts to convert into a hydrogen-producing and exporting country.

The Australian government decided to fully close thermoelectric power plants that emit 80 percent of their greenhouse gases by 2040. According to Geoscience Australia, since the area that is 11 percent of Australia's land is natural environment optimized for hydrogen production, it has geographical conditions more favorable for securing hydrogen production facilities compared to competing countries.

Korea has advanced technologies in transport, storage and the utilization of hydrogen as well as hydrogen-powered cars. Australia’s favorable environment for hydrogen production and Korea’s hydrogen utilization technology could create opportunities for both countries in the future.

In addition to the hydrogen supply chain, low-emission vehicles and clean steel, recently, the Korean Wave (Hallyu), which includes K-beauty, K-pop and more, has been popular, and exchange between the two countries is expected to be revitalized in the future. In addition, Korea’s internet of things, mobile communications and cyberinfrastructure technology, I believe, will be able to make major contributions to Australia.

Korea and Australia are in a relationship of blood ties through their participation in the Korean War. Geographically, economically and culturally, the two countries have a close relationship. In addition to trade between the two countries, diplomatic and cultural exchanges will also increase. I believe that the 60th anniversary of friendship between Korea and Australia will facilitate future cooperation and that the two countries will persevere through the crises the world is facing, such as COVID-19 and climate change, together.

